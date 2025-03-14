Divisas / UCL
UCL: uCloudlink Group Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.56 USD 0.04 (1.54%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UCL de hoy ha cambiado un -1.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas uCloudlink Group Inc - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
UCL News
Rango diario
2.47 2.66
Rango anual
0.80 4.10
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.60
- Open
- 2.66
- Bid
- 2.56
- Ask
- 2.86
- Low
- 2.47
- High
- 2.66
- Volumen
- 41
- Cambio diario
- -1.54%
- Cambio mensual
- -22.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 106.45%
- Cambio anual
- 89.63%
