RLX: RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin
2.58 USD 0.03 (1.18%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RLX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
RLX News
- Rapport Therapeutics, Planet Labs, QuantumScape, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX)
- Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter - Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- RLX Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RLX)
- RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: RLX Technology Q2 2025 revenue beats forecast, stock rises
- RLX Technology earnings missed by ¥0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Nvidia, Workday and Intuit fall premarket; Zoom rises
- RLX Technology shares rally on strong earnings beat
- Earnings call transcript: RLX Technology sees strong Q1 2025 growth amid regulatory challenges
- RLX Technology: A Rebounding Vape Giant With Global Ambitions And Undervalued Growth
- RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Chinese tea chain Chagee valued at $6.2 billion in strong Nasdaq debut
- RLX Technology: A Mispriced Leader With Potential For Rebound (NYSE:RLX)
- IHS Holding Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Tencent Music Entertainment, Elbit Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX), China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)
- This Li Auto Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - CION Invt (NYSE:CION), FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)
- Citi Downgrades RLX Technology as Stock Falls 11% on Monday
- Dow Tumbles Over 500 Points On Tariff Threats; Fear Continues To Grip Markets, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone - Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), Buckle (NYSE:BKE)
- Ulta Beauty, DocuSign And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Buckle (NYSE:BKE), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
Rango diario
2.54 2.61
Rango anual
1.57 2.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.55
- Open
- 2.56
- Bid
- 2.58
- Ask
- 2.88
- Low
- 2.54
- High
- 2.61
- Volumen
- 3.180 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.18%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.79%
- Cambio anual
- 41.76%
