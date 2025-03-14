QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RLX
RLX: RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin

2.53 USD 0.01 (0.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.51 e ad un massimo di 2.59.

Segui le dinamiche di RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.51 2.59
Intervallo Annuale
1.57 2.84
Chiusura Precedente
2.54
Apertura
2.54
Bid
2.53
Ask
2.83
Minimo
2.51
Massimo
2.59
Volume
2.369 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.39%
Variazione Mensile
0.40%
Variazione Semestrale
33.16%
Variazione Annuale
39.01%
20 settembre, sabato