Valute / RLX
RLX: RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin
2.53 USD 0.01 (0.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.51 e ad un massimo di 2.59.
Segui le dinamiche di RLX Technology Inc American Depositary Shares, each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RLX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.51 2.59
Intervallo Annuale
1.57 2.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.54
- Apertura
- 2.54
- Bid
- 2.53
- Ask
- 2.83
- Minimo
- 2.51
- Massimo
- 2.59
- Volume
- 2.369 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.01%
20 settembre, sabato