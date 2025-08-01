Divisas / OZK
OZK: Bank OZK
51.96 USD 0.76 (1.48%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OZK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bank OZK. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
51.19 52.99
Rango anual
35.74 53.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.20
- Open
- 51.30
- Bid
- 51.96
- Ask
- 52.26
- Low
- 51.19
- High
- 52.99
- Volumen
- 2.730 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.48%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.28%
- Cambio anual
- 22.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B