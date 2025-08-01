Valute / OZK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OZK: Bank OZK
52.60 USD 0.53 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OZK ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.10 e ad un massimo di 53.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Bank OZK. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OZK News
- Bloomberg Dividend Watchlist's 4 Ideal 'Safer' September Sizzlers
- Should Value Investors Buy Bank OZK (OZK) Stock?
- Arista Networks and Elevance Health have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Fed Set to Cut Rates Tomorrow: 3 Bank Stocks Stand to Benefit
- Bank OZK (OZK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Bank OZK (OZK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Bank OZK stock hits 52-week high at 53.66 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv Holdings, The Progressive, Bank OZK, TransUnion and The Mosaic
- Buy These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Counter Uncertainty
- Bank OZK stock hits 52-week high at 53.66 USD
- Hancock Whitney Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Bank OZK (OZK) Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- This Hormel Foods Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Zacks.com featured highlights Microsoft, Textron, Bank OZK and TransUnion
- 4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Why Bank OZK (OZK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Is Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Interstate BancSystem Stock: Analysts May Too Pessimistic Going 2026 (NASDAQ:FIBK)
- Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Slips on Cost Concerns
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.10 53.41
Intervallo Annuale
35.74 53.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.13
- Apertura
- 53.13
- Bid
- 52.60
- Ask
- 52.90
- Minimo
- 52.10
- Massimo
- 53.41
- Volume
- 2.778 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.53%
21 settembre, domenica