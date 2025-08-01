QuotazioniSezioni
OZK
OZK: Bank OZK

52.60 USD 0.53 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OZK ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.10 e ad un massimo di 53.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Bank OZK. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.10 53.41
Intervallo Annuale
35.74 53.66
Chiusura Precedente
53.13
Apertura
53.13
Bid
52.60
Ask
52.90
Minimo
52.10
Massimo
53.41
Volume
2.778 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
21.76%
Variazione Annuale
23.53%
21 settembre, domenica