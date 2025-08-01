Devises / OZK
OZK: Bank OZK
52.60 USD 0.53 (1.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OZK a changé de -1.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.10 et à un maximum de 53.41.
Suivez la dynamique Bank OZK. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
52.10 53.41
Range Annuel
35.74 53.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 53.13
- Ouverture
- 53.13
- Bid
- 52.60
- Ask
- 52.90
- Plus Bas
- 52.10
- Plus Haut
- 53.41
- Volume
- 2.778 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 21.76%
- Changement Annuel
- 23.53%
20 septembre, samedi