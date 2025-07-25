Currencies / OZK
OZK: Bank OZK
51.20 USD 0.63 (1.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OZK exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.58 and at a high of 51.86.
Follow Bank OZK dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OZK News
- Fed Set to Cut Rates Tomorrow: 3 Bank Stocks Stand to Benefit
- Bank OZK (OZK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Bank OZK (OZK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Bank OZK stock hits 52-week high at 53.66 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv Holdings, The Progressive, Bank OZK, TransUnion and The Mosaic
- Buy These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Counter Uncertainty
- Hancock Whitney Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Bank OZK (OZK) Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- This Hormel Foods Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Zacks.com featured highlights Microsoft, Textron, Bank OZK and TransUnion
- 4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Why Bank OZK (OZK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Is Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Interstate BancSystem Stock: Analysts May Too Pessimistic Going 2026 (NASDAQ:FIBK)
- Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Slips on Cost Concerns
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- UMB Financial Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong NII Growth, Expenses Rise Y/Y
- Sallie Mae Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses & Provisions Rise Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
Daily Range
50.58 51.86
Year Range
35.74 53.66
- Previous Close
- 51.83
- Open
- 51.86
- Bid
- 51.20
- Ask
- 51.50
- Low
- 50.58
- High
- 51.86
- Volume
- 1.758 K
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.52%
- Year Change
- 20.24%
