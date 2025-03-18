Divisas / JAGX
JAGX: Jaguar Health Inc
1.86 USD 0.11 (5.58%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JAGX de hoy ha cambiado un -5.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jaguar Health Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
JAGX News
- Jaguar Health at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Drug Development Insights
- Jaguar Health to meet with FDA on crofelemer for rare pediatric disease
- Jaguar Health extends Lucid Capital Markets role in ATM agreement to year-end
- Clean Inc. and Sono Group NV at Emerging Growth Conference: Strategic Innovations
- Proof-of-Concept Results Show Jaguar Health’s Crofelemer Reduced Total Parenteral Nutrition in Third Intestinal Failure Orphan Disease Patient
- Jaguar Health considers cryptocurrency for treasury reserves
- Jaguar Health Board authorizes crypto treasury reserve
- Jaguar Health seeks EU approval for dog diarrhea treatment
- Jaguar Health extends maturity date for $2.57 million in notes
- Jaguar Health Presenting June 18 at Emerging Growth Conference to Provide Updates on Near-Term Catalysts
- First Study Site Established for Jaguar Health Study of its FDA Conditionally Approved Canalevia-CA1 Prescription Drug for Dogs
- REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Conduct Fireside Chat 9AM ET June 10 as Part of Lytham Partners’ Spring 2025 Spotlight Series
- Jaguar Health Eyes FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Crofelemer
- Jaguar Health to Conduct Fireside Chat June 10 Regarding Company’s Efforts to Further its Orphan Disease Development Programs as Part of Lytham Partners’ Spring 2025 Spotlight Series
- Jaguar Health announces $1.5 million direct offering
- First Patient Randomized in Jaguar Health’s Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of Crofelemer in Pediatric Patients with Microvillus Inclusion Disease (MVID)
- Jaguar Health Reports First Quarter 2025 Financials
- Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Thursday, May 15 at 4:15 PM Eastern Regarding Q1 2025 Financials & Corporate Updates
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Trading Lower - Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Rango diario
1.86 1.97
Rango anual
0.20 15.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.97
- Open
- 1.93
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Low
- 1.86
- High
- 1.97
- Volumen
- 135
- Cambio diario
- -5.58%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -62.20%
- Cambio anual
- 46.46%
