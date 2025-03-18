Valute / JAGX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JAGX: Jaguar Health Inc
1.86 USD 0.05 (2.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JAGX ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.86 e ad un massimo di 1.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Jaguar Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JAGX News
- Jaguar Health at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Drug Development Insights
- Jaguar Health to meet with FDA on crofelemer for rare pediatric disease
- Jaguar Health extends Lucid Capital Markets role in ATM agreement to year-end
- Clean Inc. and Sono Group NV at Emerging Growth Conference: Strategic Innovations
- Proof-of-Concept Results Show Jaguar Health’s Crofelemer Reduced Total Parenteral Nutrition in Third Intestinal Failure Orphan Disease Patient
- Jaguar Health considers cryptocurrency for treasury reserves
- Jaguar Health Board authorizes crypto treasury reserve
- Jaguar Health seeks EU approval for dog diarrhea treatment
- Jaguar Health extends maturity date for $2.57 million in notes
- Jaguar Health Presenting June 18 at Emerging Growth Conference to Provide Updates on Near-Term Catalysts
- First Study Site Established for Jaguar Health Study of its FDA Conditionally Approved Canalevia-CA1 Prescription Drug for Dogs
- REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Conduct Fireside Chat 9AM ET June 10 as Part of Lytham Partners’ Spring 2025 Spotlight Series
- Jaguar Health Eyes FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Crofelemer
- Jaguar Health to Conduct Fireside Chat June 10 Regarding Company’s Efforts to Further its Orphan Disease Development Programs as Part of Lytham Partners’ Spring 2025 Spotlight Series
- Jaguar Health announces $1.5 million direct offering
- First Patient Randomized in Jaguar Health’s Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of Crofelemer in Pediatric Patients with Microvillus Inclusion Disease (MVID)
- Jaguar Health Reports First Quarter 2025 Financials
- Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Thursday, May 15 at 4:15 PM Eastern Regarding Q1 2025 Financials & Corporate Updates
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Trading Lower - Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.86 1.93
Intervallo Annuale
0.20 15.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.91
- Apertura
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Minimo
- 1.86
- Massimo
- 1.93
- Volume
- 98
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -62.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.46%
21 settembre, domenica