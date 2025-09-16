Divisas / IVV
IVV: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
660.60 USD 0.68 (0.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IVV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 655.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 663.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVV News
Rango diario
655.70 663.05
Rango anual
484.00 664.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 661.28
- Open
- 661.38
- Bid
- 660.60
- Ask
- 660.90
- Low
- 655.70
- High
- 663.05
- Volumen
- 7.030 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.96%
- Cambio anual
- 14.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B