QuotesSections
Currencies / IVV
Back to US Stock Market

IVV: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

661.28 USD 2.84 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IVV exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 660.56 and at a high of 663.12.

Follow iShares Core S&P 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IVV News

Daily Range
660.56 663.12
Year Range
484.00 664.37
Previous Close
664.12
Open
662.82
Bid
661.28
Ask
661.58
Low
660.56
High
663.12
Volume
12.296 K
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
3.22%
6 Months Change
18.08%
Year Change
14.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev