IVV: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
661.28 USD 2.84 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVV exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 660.56 and at a high of 663.12.
Follow iShares Core S&P 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVV News
Daily Range
660.56 663.12
Year Range
484.00 664.37
- Previous Close
- 664.12
- Open
- 662.82
- Bid
- 661.28
- Ask
- 661.58
- Low
- 660.56
- High
- 663.12
- Volume
- 12.296 K
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.08%
- Year Change
- 14.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev