IVV: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

666.80 USD 3.08 (0.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVV ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 663.56 e ad un massimo di 667.71.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
663.56 667.71
Intervallo Annuale
484.00 667.71
Chiusura Precedente
663.72
Apertura
665.51
Bid
666.80
Ask
667.10
Minimo
663.56
Massimo
667.71
Volume
5.471 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.46%
Variazione Mensile
4.08%
Variazione Semestrale
19.07%
Variazione Annuale
15.74%
21 settembre, domenica