Valute / IVV
IVV: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
666.80 USD 3.08 (0.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVV ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 663.56 e ad un massimo di 667.71.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
663.56 667.71
Intervallo Annuale
484.00 667.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 663.72
- Apertura
- 665.51
- Bid
- 666.80
- Ask
- 667.10
- Minimo
- 663.56
- Massimo
- 667.71
- Volume
- 5.471 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.74%
21 settembre, domenica