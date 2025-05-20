Divisas / IHS
IHS: IHS Holding Limited
6.94 USD 0.04 (0.57%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IHS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IHS Holding Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IHS News
- Las acciones de IHS Holding alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 7,55 dólares
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- IHS Holding: Resilient Tower Growth, Deep Value, Poised For Rerating Potential (IHS)
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at 7.41 USD
- Earnings call transcript: IHS Holding Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Tigress Financial reiterates Buy rating on IHS Holding stock with $11 target
- IHS Towers announces passing of board member Frank Dangeard
- IHS Holding (IHS) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- IHS Holding Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IHS)
- IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IHS Holding earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- IHS Towers falls over 4% despite strong Q2 results, raised outlook
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at 6.72 USD
- IHS Holding stock reaches 52-week high at 6.43 USD
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at $6.30
- IHS Holding: Navigating Growth And Volatility With Hidden Levers (NYSE:IHS)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- IHS Holding Ltd. : The Best FCF Yield In Telecom Nobody Is Pricing In
- IHS Towers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
- IHS stock price target raised to $17 at TD Cowen
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- IHS Holding shares tumble as guidance disappoints
Rango diario
6.90 7.06
Rango anual
2.45 7.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.98
- Open
- 7.02
- Bid
- 6.94
- Ask
- 7.24
- Low
- 6.90
- High
- 7.06
- Volumen
- 739
- Cambio diario
- -0.57%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.70%
- Cambio anual
- 129.04%
