QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IHS
Tornare a Azioni

IHS: IHS Holding Limited

6.84 USD 0.07 (1.01%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IHS ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.79 e ad un massimo di 6.94.

Segui le dinamiche di IHS Holding Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IHS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.79 6.94
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 7.66
Chiusura Precedente
6.91
Apertura
6.94
Bid
6.84
Ask
7.14
Minimo
6.79
Massimo
6.94
Volume
667
Variazione giornaliera
-1.01%
Variazione Mensile
-4.60%
Variazione Semestrale
30.78%
Variazione Annuale
125.74%
20 settembre, sabato