IHS: IHS Holding Limited
6.94 USD 0.22 (3.07%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IHS exchange rate has changed by -3.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.88 and at a high of 7.22.
Follow IHS Holding Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IHS News
- IHS Holding stock reaches 52-week high at 7.55 USD
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- IHS Holding: Resilient Tower Growth, Deep Value, Poised For Rerating Potential (IHS)
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at 7.41 USD
- Earnings call transcript: IHS Holding Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Tigress Financial reiterates Buy rating on IHS Holding stock with $11 target
- IHS Towers announces passing of board member Frank Dangeard
- IHS Holding (IHS) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- IHS Holding Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IHS)
- IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IHS Holding earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- IHS Towers falls over 4% despite strong Q2 results, raised outlook
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at 6.72 USD
- IHS Holding stock reaches 52-week high at 6.43 USD
- IHS Holding stock hits 52-week high at $6.30
- IHS Holding: Navigating Growth And Volatility With Hidden Levers (NYSE:IHS)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- IHS Holding Ltd. : The Best FCF Yield In Telecom Nobody Is Pricing In
- IHS Towers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
- IHS stock price target raised to $17 at TD Cowen
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- IHS Holding shares tumble as guidance disappoints
- Gold Gains Over 1%; Amer Sports Posts Upbeat Earnings - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO)
- IHS Holding earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
6.88 7.22
Year Range
2.45 7.66
- Previous Close
- 7.16
- Open
- 7.22
- Bid
- 6.94
- Ask
- 7.24
- Low
- 6.88
- High
- 7.22
- Volume
- 709
- Daily Change
- -3.07%
- Month Change
- -3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.70%
- Year Change
- 129.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%