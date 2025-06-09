Divisas / DHF
DHF: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
2.61 USD 0.01 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DHF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DHF News
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declara dividendo mensual
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- High-Yield Closed-End Funds (Part 2): DHF (NYSE:DHF)
- HNW CEF: Good Junk Bond Fund, But Wait For Pullback Before Buying Shares
- HIX: Continued NAV Destruction Makes It Hard To Recommend This High-Yield Fund
- DHF: Weak Performance Due To Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:DHF)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of June 2025
- DHY CEF: Not A Bad Junk Bond Fund, But The Price Could Be Better
- EAD: Good Recent Performance, But Hard To Justify The Current Price
- Fixed-Income Outlook: Expanding The Field
- PHT: Short Duration Is Nice, But This Fund Is Pricey
- ACP: An Unsustainable Distribution Is A Real Problem (NYSE:ACP)
- ISD: A Decent Way To Get Junk Bond Exposure If The Price Improves
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report - May 2025
Rango diario
2.60 2.61
Rango anual
2.21 2.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.60
- Open
- 2.61
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.61
- Volumen
- 125
- Cambio diario
- 0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.35%
- Cambio anual
- -2.61%
