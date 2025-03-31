Valute / DHF
DHF: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
2.61 USD 0.01 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DHF ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 2.61.
Segui le dinamiche di BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DHF News
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- High-Yield Closed-End Funds (Part 2): DHF (NYSE:DHF)
- HNW CEF: Good Junk Bond Fund, But Wait For Pullback Before Buying Shares
- HIX: Continued NAV Destruction Makes It Hard To Recommend This High-Yield Fund
- DHF: Weak Performance Due To Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:DHF)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of June 2025
- DHY CEF: Not A Bad Junk Bond Fund, But The Price Could Be Better
- EAD: Good Recent Performance, But Hard To Justify The Current Price
- Fixed-Income Outlook: Expanding The Field
- PHT: Short Duration Is Nice, But This Fund Is Pricey
- ACP: An Unsustainable Distribution Is A Real Problem (NYSE:ACP)
- ISD: A Decent Way To Get Junk Bond Exposure If The Price Improves
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report - May 2025
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, March 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 2.61
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 2.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.60
- Apertura
- 2.61
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Minimo
- 2.60
- Massimo
- 2.61
- Volume
- 125
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.61%
