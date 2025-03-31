- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DHF: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
DHF exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.61.
Follow BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DHF News
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund declares monthly dividend
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- High-Yield Closed-End Funds (Part 2): DHF (NYSE:DHF)
- HNW CEF: Good Junk Bond Fund, But Wait For Pullback Before Buying Shares
- HIX: Continued NAV Destruction Makes It Hard To Recommend This High-Yield Fund
- DHF: Weak Performance Due To Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:DHF)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of June 2025
- DHY CEF: Not A Bad Junk Bond Fund, But The Price Could Be Better
- EAD: Good Recent Performance, But Hard To Justify The Current Price
- Fixed-Income Outlook: Expanding The Field
- PHT: Short Duration Is Nice, But This Fund Is Pricey
- ACP: An Unsustainable Distribution Is A Real Problem (NYSE:ACP)
- ISD: A Decent Way To Get Junk Bond Exposure If The Price Improves
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report - May 2025
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, March 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DHF stock price today?
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) stock is priced at 2.61 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterdays close was 2.60, and trading volume reached 125.
Does DHF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is currently valued at 2.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.61% and USD.
How to buy DHF stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) shares at the current price of 2.61. Orders are usually placed near 2.61 or 2.91, while 125 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into DHF stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund involves considering the yearly range 2.21 - 2.69 and current price 2.61. Many compare 1.16% and 2.35% before placing orders at 2.61 or 2.91.
What are BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND (DHF) in the past year was 2.69. Within 2.21 - 2.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.60 helps spot resistance levels.
What are BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND (DHF) over the year was 2.21. Comparing it with the current 2.61 and 2.21 - 2.69 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DHF stock split?
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.60, and -2.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.60
- Open
- 2.61
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.61
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.35%
- Year Change
- -2.61%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%