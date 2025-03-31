QuotesSections
DHF: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

2.61 USD 0.01 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DHF exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.61.

Follow BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DHF stock price today?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) stock is priced at 2.61 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterdays close was 2.60, and trading volume reached 125.

Does DHF stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is currently valued at 2.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.61% and USD.

How to buy DHF stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) shares at the current price of 2.61. Orders are usually placed near 2.61 or 2.91, while 125 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into DHF stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund involves considering the yearly range 2.21 - 2.69 and current price 2.61. Many compare 1.16% and 2.35% before placing orders at 2.61 or 2.91.

What are BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND (DHF) in the past year was 2.69. Within 2.21 - 2.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.60 helps spot resistance levels.

What are BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND (DHF) over the year was 2.21. Comparing it with the current 2.61 and 2.21 - 2.69 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DHF stock split?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.60, and -2.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
2.60 2.61
Year Range
2.21 2.69
Previous Close
2.60
Open
2.61
Bid
2.61
Ask
2.91
Low
2.60
High
2.61
Volume
125
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
1.16%
6 Months Change
2.35%
Year Change
-2.61%
25 September, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.925%