Divisas / CLSK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CLSK: CleanSpark Inc
11.44 USD 0.24 (2.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CLSK de hoy ha cambiado un 2.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CleanSpark Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLSK News
- Strategy CEO, Crypto Advocates Meet At Bitcoin Reserve Roundtable
- TeraWulf Jumps 90% Year to Date: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Hut 8 Stock: Trading Below Its Assets And Set For A Market Reset (NASDAQ:HUT)
- Is Strategy Stock's 1.93X PB Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- IREN Limited Jumps 208% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Monnig, director de tecnología y operaciones de CleanSpark, vende acciones de CLSK por 581.062 dólares
- Monnig, CleanSpark CTO, COO, sells $581k in CLSK stock
- Should You Invest in CleanSpark (CLSK) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- CleanSpark announces leadership realignment with four key promotions
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on Coinbase Global Stock (COIN)? - TipRanks.com
- Thumzup shares rise as company pivots to Dogecoin mining
- Thumzup Media shifts to cryptocurrency mining with $50 million raise
- What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock CleanSpark Wednesday? - Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
- CleanSpark reports 657 bitcoin mined in August, holds 12,827 BTC
- Strategy Just Bought Another 4,048 BTC—How Far Can Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Go?
- Bitcoin Miner And AI Play Iren Jumps 26% On Earnings And This New Nvidia Status
- Buy, Sell or Hold IREN Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- IREN Expands GPU Fleet With NVIDIA Blackwell: What's the Path Ahead?
- IREN Limited Jumps 6% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Cleanspark Share Price Dips 8% Despite Strong Q3 Earnings Growth
- Bitcoin Mining Stock CleanSpark Is Trending Monday: What's Going On? - Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
- CleanSpark appoints co-founder Matt Schultz as CEO after Bradford resigns
- CleanSpark appoints Matt Schultz as CEO, reaffirms strategic plans
- CleanSpark Shares Drop Despite Record Q3 Revenue and $257M Profit - Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Rango diario
10.98 11.67
Rango anual
6.46 17.97
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.20
- Open
- 11.23
- Bid
- 11.44
- Ask
- 11.74
- Low
- 10.98
- High
- 11.67
- Volumen
- 29.522 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 23.41%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 68.73%
- Cambio anual
- 23.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B