QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CLSK
Tornare a Azioni

CLSK: CleanSpark Inc

13.62 USD 0.16 (1.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLSK ha avuto una variazione del 1.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.19 e ad un massimo di 14.05.

Segui le dinamiche di CleanSpark Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLSK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.19 14.05
Intervallo Annuale
6.46 17.97
Chiusura Precedente
13.46
Apertura
13.33
Bid
13.62
Ask
13.92
Minimo
13.19
Massimo
14.05
Volume
49.525 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.19%
Variazione Mensile
46.93%
Variazione Semestrale
100.88%
Variazione Annuale
46.77%
20 settembre, sabato