CLSK
CLSK: CleanSpark Inc
13.62 USD 0.16 (1.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLSK ha avuto una variazione del 1.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.19 e ad un massimo di 14.05.
Segui le dinamiche di CleanSpark Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.19 14.05
Intervallo Annuale
6.46 17.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.46
- Apertura
- 13.33
- Bid
- 13.62
- Ask
- 13.92
- Minimo
- 13.19
- Massimo
- 14.05
- Volume
- 49.525 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 100.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.77%
20 settembre, sabato