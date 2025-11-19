PROB Breakout

=============================================================================

PROB - NY OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT EA

Professional NY Session Breakout Strategy with Pattern Filters

=============================================================================





WHAT IS PROB?





PROB is a professional Expert Advisor that trades the proven New York Opening Range Breakout strategy. It captures the 9:00-9:30 AM NY session range and trades confirmed breakouts with intelligent exit management.





The strategy capitalizes on institutional order flow during the NY session open - one of the most liquid and predictable periods in the trading day.





=============================================================================

KEY FEATURES

=============================================================================





NY OPENING RANGE CAPTURE

- Auto-captures 9:00-9:30 AM NY range (customizable duration)

- Auto-detects broker GMT offset and DST

- Visual range display on chart

- Works on any broker timezone





INTELLIGENT BREAKOUT DETECTION

- Trades only confirmed breakouts (closed candle validation)

- Selectable timeframes: M5, M15, M30, or higher

- 100% consistency between OHLC and tick backtesting modes

- No repainting or look-ahead bias





FIVE OPTIONAL PATTERN FILTERS

Toggle each independently to improve entry quality:

1. Compression Pattern - Detects range compression before breakout

2. Volume Surge - Confirms institutional participation

3. Momentum Strength - Measures breakout candle power

4. Strong Close - Validates directional conviction

5. Gap Detection - Identifies explosive breakouts





ADVANCED EXIT MANAGEMENT

- Three modes: Fixed TP, Dynamic Trailing, or Hybrid

- Optional breakeven with buffer protection

- Partial close (25-75% at profit target)

- Three trailing methods: Fixed Points, ATR-based, or Previous Candle

- All exits synchronized to candle closes for consistency





PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

- Percentage-based position sizing

- Daily loss limit protection

- Maximum spread and slippage filters

- Configurable re-entry rules after TP/SL

- Maximum trades per day limiter





UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY

- Works on: Forex, Indices (NAS100), Metals, Crypto

- Automatic symbol type detection

- Intelligent pip/point calculation for all assets

- Broker stop level compliance





=============================================================================

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

=============================================================================





CONSERVATIVE (5-10 trades/year):

- Timeframe: Monthly | Risk: 0.5-1% | SL: 50-60 pips

- Backtested Profit Factor: 16.63 (NAS100, 2024-2025)





BALANCED (1-4 trades/day):

- Timeframe: M15 | Risk: 1% | SL: 50 pips | TP: 100 pips





AGGRESSIVE (3-8 trades/day):

- Timeframe: M5 | Risk: 0.5% | SL: 30-40 pips





=============================================================================

BEST SYMBOLS

=============================================================================





NAS100, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Also works on: Other forex majors, indices (SPX500, DJI30), metals, crypto





=============================================================================

QUICK START

=============================================================================





1. Copy to MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Experts folder

2. Load on chart (any timeframe - EA uses custom settings)

3. Use default parameters or optimize for your broker

4. Enable Auto Trading

5. EA automatically handles timezone and trading





=============================================================================

BACKTESTING

=============================================================================





TESTED RESULTS (NAS100, 2024-2025):

- Monthly Timeframe: 10 trades, 16.63 PF, ultra-selective

- M15 Timeframe: 1-4 trades/day, consistent performance

- 100% consistency between OHLC and Every-Tick modes





Use "Every tick based on real ticks" for optimization.

Test minimum 6 months, recommended 1-2 years.





=============================================================================

TECHNICAL SPECS

=============================================================================





Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Version: 1.00

Hedging: Supported | Broker: Any MT5 broker

Min Deposit: $100 | Recommended: $500+

VPS: 24/5 required for full coverage





=============================================================================

HOW IT WORKS

=============================================================================





1. CAPTURE: EA monitors 9:00-9:30 AM NY range

2. WAIT: After range close, watches for breakout

3. CONFIRM: Breakout must pass closed candle validation

4. FILTER: Optional patterns confirm entry quality

5. ENTER: Position opened with calculated risk

6. MANAGE: Breakeven, partial close, trailing stop applied

7. EXIT: SL, TP, or trailing stop hit





=============================================================================

DISCLAIMER

=============================================================================





Trading carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always backtest on your broker's data and test on demo before live trading. Use proper risk management (0.5-2% per trade). Developer is not responsible for losses.





=============================================================================



