FactorizationPLUQRaw

Computes an LU factorization of a general N-by-N matrix A with complete pivoting (row and column interchanges). The factorization has the form

A = P * L * U * Q

where P is a rows permutation matrix, L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular, and Q is a columns permutation matrix. LAPACK function GETC2.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationPLUQRaw(

matrix& AF,

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::FactorizationPLUQRaw(

matrixf& AF,

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::FactorizationPLUQRaw(

matrixc& AF,

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::FactorizationPLUQRaw(

matrixcf& AF,

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv

);

Parameters

AF

[out] Factored matrix A. The factors L and U from the factorization A = P*L*U*Q; the unit diagonal elements of L are not stored.

ipiv

[out] Pivot indices array of size N; row i of the matrix A was interchanged with row ipiv[i].

jpiv

[out] Pivot indices array of size N; column j of the matrix A was interchanged with column jpiv[j].

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Matrix AF and pivot indices arrays ipiv[] and jpiv[] are raw output of the GETC2 function and can be used for further calculations with method PLUQLinearEquationsSolution.