Kimberly Perrett

Jeremy Live

Kimberly Perrett
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
3.56 AUD
Worst trade:
-9.39 AUD
Gross Profit:
16.67 AUD (1 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.39 AUD (623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.25 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.42 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
70.44%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.73 AUD
Average Profit:
1.85 AUD
Average Loss:
-9.39 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.39 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.39 AUD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.97 AUD
Maximal:
9.39 AUD (1.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (9.39 AUD)
By Equity:
1.38% (7.01 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 542
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.56 AUD
Worst trade: -9 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.25 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.39 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.19 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 10:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 10:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.19 10:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 10:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

