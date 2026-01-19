- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
198.51 USD
Worst trade:
-47.17 USD
Gross Profit:
856.82 USD (406 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.17 USD (98 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (776.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
776.83 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.96
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
17.16
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
18.16
Expected Payoff:
62.28 USD
Average Profit:
71.40 USD
Average Loss:
-47.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
47.17 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
EURUSD
13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
EURUSD
810
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
EURUSD
308
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +198.51 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +776.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.17 USD
