Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
20 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (33.33%)
Best trade:
11.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
83.64 EUR (3 025 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.91 EUR (3 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (24.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.79 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
1.84%
Max deposit load:
7.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
12 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
18 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.19 EUR
Average Profit:
4.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.57 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.45%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.34 EUR
Maximal:
34.68 EUR (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.62% (34.32 EUR)
By Equity:
1.25% (16.20 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|AUDCAD
|-12
|CADJPY
|5
|GBPAUD
|16
|USDCAD
|-4
|GBPCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|-18
|GBPNZD
|12
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|57
|AUDCAD
|-1.6K
|CADJPY
|117
|GBPAUD
|847
|USDCAD
|-138
|GBPCAD
|45
|USDCHF
|146
|AUDUSD
|281
|USDJPY
|-938
|GBPNZD
|783
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +11.05 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.95 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.27 × 102
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.85 × 6598
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.32 × 248
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.40 × 516
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.77 × 247
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.89 × 28
StriforLtd-Live
|2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
