Dawid Piotr Rylowicz

DPR Gold Scalper

Dawid Piotr Rylowicz
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
20 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (33.33%)
Best trade:
11.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
83.64 EUR (3 025 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.91 EUR (3 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (24.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.79 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
1.84%
Max deposit load:
7.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
12 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
18 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.19 EUR
Average Profit:
4.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.57 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.45%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.34 EUR
Maximal:
34.68 EUR (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.62% (34.32 EUR)
By Equity:
1.25% (16.20 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
AUDCAD 3
CADJPY 3
GBPAUD 2
USDCAD 2
GBPCAD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -6
AUDCAD -12
CADJPY 5
GBPAUD 16
USDCAD -4
GBPCAD 1
USDCHF 5
AUDUSD 8
USDJPY -18
GBPNZD 12
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 57
AUDCAD -1.6K
CADJPY 117
GBPAUD 847
USDCAD -138
GBPCAD 45
USDCHF 146
AUDUSD 281
USDJPY -938
GBPNZD 783
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.05 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.95 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.27 × 102
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Neomarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.85 × 6598
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.32 × 248
Exness-MT5Real8
1.40 × 516
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.77 × 247
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.89 × 28
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
114 more...
No reviews
2026.01.19 09:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 09:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
