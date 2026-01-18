- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
45 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
35 (43.75%)
Best trade:
54.40 USD
Worst trade:
-34.23 USD
Gross Profit:
655.26 USD (13 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-381.88 USD (13 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (102.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
40.36%
Max deposit load:
15.32%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
50 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
30 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
3.42 USD
Average Profit:
14.56 USD
Average Loss:
-10.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-87.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.94 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.94 USD (2.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.35% (87.94 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (249.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|273
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-173
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.40 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
Power Trend Recovery
Strong But Disciplined
