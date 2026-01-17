- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
18 (62.06%)
Loss Trades:
11 (37.93%)
Best trade:
28.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
153.07 EUR (17 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.50 EUR (10 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (137.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
137.21 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
7 (24.14%)
Short Trades:
22 (75.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
2.12 EUR
Average Profit:
8.50 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-59.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.59 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
0.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.64 EUR
Maximal:
85.44 EUR (0.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|74
|GBPJPY
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|GBPJPY
|-111
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
