Swapnil Balas Dnyanoba Pingle

DrHedge

Swapnil Balas Dnyanoba Pingle
0 reviews
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 1 518%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 617
Profit Trades:
6 220 (53.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 397 (46.46%)
Best trade:
6 839.04 USD
Worst trade:
-6 940.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 352 513.08 USD (2 476 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 196 861.22 USD (2 168 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (629.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 839.04 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
134
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.13
Long Trades:
5 786 (49.81%)
Short Trades:
5 831 (50.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
217.45 USD
Average Loss:
-221.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 647.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 857.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.34%
Annual Forecast:
186.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
262.17 USD
Maximal:
9 087.68 USD (7.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.98% (9 087.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 11617
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDc 156K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDc 308K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 839.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 941 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +629.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 647.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.17 20:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
