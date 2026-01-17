- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 617
Profit Trades:
6 220 (53.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 397 (46.46%)
Best trade:
6 839.04 USD
Worst trade:
-6 940.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 352 513.08 USD (2 476 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 196 861.22 USD (2 168 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (629.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 839.04 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
134
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.13
Long Trades:
5 786 (49.81%)
Short Trades:
5 831 (50.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
217.45 USD
Average Loss:
-221.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 647.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 857.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.34%
Annual Forecast:
186.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
262.17 USD
Maximal:
9 087.68 USD (7.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.98% (9 087.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|11617
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDc
|156K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDc
|308K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 839.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 941 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +629.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 647.80 USD
