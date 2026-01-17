- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
80 (80.80%)
Loss Trades:
19 (19.19%)
Best trade:
1.89 USD
Worst trade:
-3.18 USD
Gross Profit:
35.91 USD (6 284 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.23 USD (2 001 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.88 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
103
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.96
Long Trades:
99 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.94
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.45 USD
Average Loss:
-0.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.99 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (23.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|99
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|4.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.89 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
