Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hadza min fadli robb
Ridho Khairian Noor

Hadza min fadli robb

Ridho Khairian Noor
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
52 (78.78%)
Loss Trades:
14 (21.21%)
Best trade:
22.27 USD
Worst trade:
-32.61 USD
Gross Profit:
230.94 USD (230 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.96 USD (142 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (77.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.31 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.06%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
41 (62.12%)
Short Trades:
25 (37.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-10.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-87.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
29.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.14 USD
Maximal:
87.63 USD (25.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.38% (9.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 88
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 88K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.27 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real11
3.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
76.00 × 1
Hallo i'm ridho from indonesia
No reviews
2026.01.17 17:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 17:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
