- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
52 (78.78%)
Loss Trades:
14 (21.21%)
Best trade:
22.27 USD
Worst trade:
-32.61 USD
Gross Profit:
230.94 USD (230 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.96 USD (142 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (77.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.31 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.06%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
41 (62.12%)
Short Trades:
25 (37.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-10.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-87.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
29.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.14 USD
Maximal:
87.63 USD (25.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.38% (9.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|88
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|88K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|3.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|76.00 × 1
Hallo i'm ridho from indonesia
