Trades:
1 158
Profit Trades:
615 (53.10%)
Loss Trades:
543 (46.89%)
Best trade:
104.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2 449.72 USD
Gross Profit:
6 384.85 USD (6 415 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 456.46 USD (375 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (257.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
317.78 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
552 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
606 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-3.52 USD
Average Profit:
10.38 USD
Average Loss:
-19.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-286.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 728.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-21.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 071.61 USD
Maximal:
5 467.17 USD (43.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.16% (5 467.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1128
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.65 USD
Worst trade: -2 450 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +257.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
