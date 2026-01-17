SignalsSections
Walter Joseph Dillard

XT 69

Walter Joseph Dillard
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -17%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 158
Profit Trades:
615 (53.10%)
Loss Trades:
543 (46.89%)
Best trade:
104.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2 449.72 USD
Gross Profit:
6 384.85 USD (6 415 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 456.46 USD (375 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (257.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
317.78 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
552 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
606 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-3.52 USD
Average Profit:
10.38 USD
Average Loss:
-19.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-286.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 728.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-21.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 071.61 USD
Maximal:
5 467.17 USD (43.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.16% (5 467.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1128
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.65 USD
Worst trade: -2 450 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +257.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 3
For monitoring purposes only. 
No reviews
2026.01.17 17:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 17:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
