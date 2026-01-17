SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Best Practices Trading Diversified
Raymond Tiongco

Best Practices Trading Diversified

Raymond Tiongco
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
57 (58.16%)
Loss Trades:
41 (41.84%)
Best trade:
53.47 USD
Worst trade:
-22.45 USD
Gross Profit:
948.69 USD (283 890 pips)
Gross Loss:
-366.80 USD (341 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (686.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
686.74 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
55 (56.12%)
Short Trades:
43 (43.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
5.94 USD
Average Profit:
16.64 USD
Average Loss:
-8.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-76.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.42 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
22.56%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
236.43 USD (8.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 25
US100Cash# 24
US30Cash# 19
US500Cash# 15
GER40Cash# 8
USDJPY# 3
NZDUSD# 2
AUDUSD# 1
EURJPY# 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 719
US100Cash# -52
US30Cash# -78
US500Cash# -48
GER40Cash# 34
USDJPY# 1
NZDUSD# 2
AUDUSD# 1
EURJPY# 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 72K
US100Cash# -52K
US30Cash# -78K
US500Cash# -30K
GER40Cash# 29K
USDJPY# 233
NZDUSD# 200
AUDUSD# 118
EURJPY# 487
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.47 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +686.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Diversified
No reviews
2026.01.17 13:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register