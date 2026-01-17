- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
57 (58.16%)
Loss Trades:
41 (41.84%)
Best trade:
53.47 USD
Worst trade:
-22.45 USD
Gross Profit:
948.69 USD (283 890 pips)
Gross Loss:
-366.80 USD (341 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (686.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
686.74 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
55 (56.12%)
Short Trades:
43 (43.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
5.94 USD
Average Profit:
16.64 USD
Average Loss:
-8.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-76.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.42 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
22.56%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
236.43 USD (8.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|25
|US100Cash#
|24
|US30Cash#
|19
|US500Cash#
|15
|GER40Cash#
|8
|USDJPY#
|3
|NZDUSD#
|2
|AUDUSD#
|1
|EURJPY#
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|719
|US100Cash#
|-52
|US30Cash#
|-78
|US500Cash#
|-48
|GER40Cash#
|34
|USDJPY#
|1
|NZDUSD#
|2
|AUDUSD#
|1
|EURJPY#
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|72K
|US100Cash#
|-52K
|US30Cash#
|-78K
|US500Cash#
|-30K
|GER40Cash#
|29K
|USDJPY#
|233
|NZDUSD#
|200
|AUDUSD#
|118
|EURJPY#
|487
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.47 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +686.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Diversified
No reviews