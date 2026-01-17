SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold M2
Meng Sheng

Gold M2

Meng Sheng
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
12 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Best trade:
74.47 USD
Worst trade:
-43.83 USD
Gross Profit:
152.74 USD (146 903 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.15 USD (52 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (92.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.04 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
5.80 USD
Average Profit:
12.73 USD
Average Loss:
-10.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.83 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
428.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
44.88 USD (60.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 94K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.47 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.17 10:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 10:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
