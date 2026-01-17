- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
12 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Best trade:
74.47 USD
Worst trade:
-43.83 USD
Gross Profit:
152.74 USD (146 903 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.15 USD (52 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (92.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.04 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
5.80 USD
Average Profit:
12.73 USD
Average Loss:
-10.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.83 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
428.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
44.88 USD (60.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|99
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|94K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.47 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
