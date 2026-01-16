- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Best trade:
30.00 USD
Worst trade:
-24.76 USD
Gross Profit:
77.05 USD (4 931 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.17 USD (3 707 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (26.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
18 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
7.00 USD
Average Loss:
-8.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-36.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.24%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.05 USD
Maximal:
39.63 USD (1.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.00 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FundedNext-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
