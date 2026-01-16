- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
44 (45.36%)
Loss Trades:
53 (54.64%)
Best trade:
121.34 USD
Worst trade:
-75.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 516.84 USD (58 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 312.22 USD (51 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (229.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
67 (69.07%)
Short Trades:
30 (30.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
34.47 USD
Average Loss:
-24.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-211.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.48 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
13.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.84 USD
Maximal:
268.84 USD (26.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.88% (268.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|205
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|7.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +121.34 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
1) DD: lower 40%
2) Profit: min 10%/month.
3) Every order has stoploss < 1%/ active orders; lose <2%/day.
4) this signal copy XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS from 1.12.2025.
No reviews