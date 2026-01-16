SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS 2
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS 2

Pham Van Tuan
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
44 (45.36%)
Loss Trades:
53 (54.64%)
Best trade:
121.34 USD
Worst trade:
-75.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 516.84 USD (58 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 312.22 USD (51 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (229.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
67 (69.07%)
Short Trades:
30 (30.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
34.47 USD
Average Loss:
-24.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-211.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.48 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
13.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.84 USD
Maximal:
268.84 USD (26.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.88% (268.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Best trade: +121.34 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

1) DD: lower 40%

2) Profit: min 10%/month. 

3) Every order has stoploss < 1%/ active orders; lose <2%/day. 

4) this signal copy XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS from 1.12.2025. 

2026.01.16 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.16 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
