- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
241
Profit Trades:
231 (95.85%)
Loss Trades:
10 (4.15%)
Best trade:
44.70 USD
Worst trade:
-80.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 931.06 USD (148 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-360.83 USD (23 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (951.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
980.44 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
253
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
31.96
Long Trades:
150 (62.24%)
Short Trades:
91 (37.76%)
Profit Factor:
8.12
Expected Payoff:
10.66 USD
Average Profit:
12.69 USD
Average Loss:
-36.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-80.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
80.42 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.16% (80.42 USD)
By Equity:
1.84% (964.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|241
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|125K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.70 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +951.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
888 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
53K
USD
USD
1
100%
241
95%
100%
8.12
10.66
USD
USD
2%
1:500