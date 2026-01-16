The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 8 AlpariEvrasia-ECN1 0.00 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 1 Duramarkets-Live 1.10 × 31 RoboForex-Pro-4 1.13 × 8 XMTrading-Real 48 4.96 × 445 ICMarkets-Live11 13.33 × 55 Weltrade-Live 15.58 × 208 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor