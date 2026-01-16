- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
-4.58 USD
Gross Profit:
20.38 USD (20 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.16 USD (9 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (7.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
30.72%
Max deposit load:
74.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
2.26 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.58 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.58 USD (2.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.01% (4.58 USD)
By Equity:
15.99% (35.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|3.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|76.00 × 1
