Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
18.87 AUD
Worst trade:
-5.27 AUD
Gross Profit:
76.88 AUD (5 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.73 AUD (381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (44.51 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.51 AUD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
45.95%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.50
Long Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Short Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Profit Factor:
13.42
Expected Payoff:
6.47 AUD
Average Profit:
8.54 AUD
Average Loss:
-2.87 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.27 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.27 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
5.27 AUD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD.a
11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a
54
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a
4.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.87 AUD
Worst trade: -5 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.51 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.27 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
- All trades are executed automatically
- No manual intervention except during extreme news events
- Strategy continuously monitored and improved
