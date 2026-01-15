- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
36 (87.80%)
Loss Trades:
5 (12.20%)
Best trade:
64.22 USD
Worst trade:
-38.62 USD
Gross Profit:
370.22 USD (5 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.31 USD (1 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (126.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.06 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.96
Long Trades:
23 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
18 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
6.56 USD
Average Profit:
10.28 USD
Average Loss:
-20.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-38.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.62 USD (3.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.31% (38.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.67% (21.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|269
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|4.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.22 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 41
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.95 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.25 × 8
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.95 × 21
|
FXCL-Main2
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|5.33 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.97 × 237
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|7.53 × 34
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.00 × 1
Chiến lược giao dịch Vàng, AUDCAD
No reviews
