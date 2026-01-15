SignalsSections
Aris Setiadi

Gateaway Trade 3

Aris Setiadi
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 175%
Monex-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
299 (80.59%)
Loss Trades:
72 (19.41%)
Best trade:
20.81 USD
Worst trade:
-10.91 USD
Gross Profit:
467.88 USD (32 824 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.52 USD (15 367 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (64.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.17 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.71%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
180 (48.52%)
Short Trades:
191 (51.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.56 USD
Average Loss:
-3.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-33.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72.31 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
51.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.82 USD
Maximal:
145.51 USD (59.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.73% (145.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.75% (31.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDb 371
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDb 231
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDb 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.81 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.16 10:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
