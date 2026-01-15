The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EightcapLtd-Real-4 0.79 × 379 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor