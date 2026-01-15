SignalsSections
Lucas Oliveira Dos Santos

Lucas Oliveira

Lucas Oliveira Dos Santos
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
388
Profit Trades:
294 (75.77%)
Loss Trades:
94 (24.23%)
Best trade:
126.72 USD
Worst trade:
-321.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 324.34 USD (48 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 059.94 USD (46 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (296.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.79 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
469
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
155 (39.95%)
Short Trades:
233 (60.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.50 USD
Average Loss:
-11.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-80.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321.28 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
427.99 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.50% (427.99 USD)
By Equity:
1.37% (1 170.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 257
GBPNZD 34
EURUSD 30
GBPUSD 12
AUDCAD 11
GBPJPY 8
USDCHF 8
EURGBP 7
USDJPY 6
AUDCHF 6
AUDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
GBPNZD 26
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 2
AUDCAD 26
GBPJPY 13
USDCHF 27
EURGBP 2
USDJPY -1
AUDCHF 18
AUDUSD 20
NZDCAD 1
NZDUSD 12
USDCAD 7
AUDNZD 10
EURCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.6K
GBPNZD 1.3K
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 273
AUDCAD 977
GBPJPY 228
USDCHF 790
EURGBP 125
USDJPY -96
AUDCHF 520
AUDUSD 202
NZDCAD 200
NZDUSD 200
USDCAD 100
AUDNZD 100
EURCHF 100
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.72 USD
Worst trade: -321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +296.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 34
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real-1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 4
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 9
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 7
245 more...
No reviews
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 11:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 11:43
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 11:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 11:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
