Trades:
388
Profit Trades:
294 (75.77%)
Loss Trades:
94 (24.23%)
Best trade:
126.72 USD
Worst trade:
-321.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 324.34 USD (48 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 059.94 USD (46 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (296.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.79 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
469
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
155 (39.95%)
Short Trades:
233 (60.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.50 USD
Average Loss:
-11.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-80.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321.28 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
427.99 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.50% (427.99 USD)
By Equity:
1.37% (1 170.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|257
|GBPNZD
|34
|EURUSD
|30
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPJPY
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|GBPNZD
|26
|EURUSD
|27
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|26
|GBPJPY
|13
|USDCHF
|27
|EURGBP
|2
|USDJPY
|-1
|AUDCHF
|18
|AUDUSD
|20
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|10
|EURCHF
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|273
|AUDCAD
|977
|GBPJPY
|228
|USDCHF
|790
|EURGBP
|125
|USDJPY
|-96
|AUDCHF
|520
|AUDUSD
|202
|NZDCAD
|200
|NZDUSD
|200
|USDCAD
|100
|AUDNZD
|100
|EURCHF
|100
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.72 USD
Worst trade: -321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +296.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 34
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 4
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 9
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 7
