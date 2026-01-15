- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
719
Profit Trades:
643 (89.42%)
Loss Trades:
76 (10.57%)
Best trade:
21.70 USD
Worst trade:
-43.56 USD
Gross Profit:
601.53 USD (859 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.65 USD (243 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
167 (97.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.45 USD (147)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
56.46%
Max deposit load:
41.07%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
719
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.84
Long Trades:
328 (45.62%)
Short Trades:
391 (54.38%)
Profit Factor:
4.79
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-1.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-22.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
47.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
53.85 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.90% (53.85 USD)
By Equity:
23.94% (271.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|258
|USOIL
|151
|BTCUSD
|107
|US30
|58
|XAUUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|44
|USDJPY
|39
|USDCHF
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|123
|USOIL
|167
|BTCUSD
|99
|US30
|7
|XAUUSD
|61
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|11
|USDCHF
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|226K
|USOIL
|8.4K
|BTCUSD
|332K
|US30
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|45K
|EURUSD
|286
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|74
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.70 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 147
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.75 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|10.48 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
Scalper
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
1
0%
719
89%
56%
4.78
0.66
USD
USD
24%
1:200