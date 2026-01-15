SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAUUSD M5
Marco Engstermann

XAUUSD M5

Marco Engstermann
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
150 (72.11%)
Loss Trades:
58 (27.88%)
Best trade:
16.13 USD
Worst trade:
-33.72 USD
Gross Profit:
313.08 USD (32 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-237.75 USD (21 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (31.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
23.18%
Max deposit load:
83.92%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
209
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
99 (47.60%)
Short Trades:
109 (52.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-4.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-23.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.72 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.67%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.92 USD
Maximal:
34.27 USD (20.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.06% (30.25 USD)
By Equity:
7.40% (29.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 204
EURUSDb 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 77
EURUSDb -2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 11K
EURUSDb -134
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.13 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Trading auto and manual trading on HMF zero account. 

No trading if news coming out. Auto stop 30 min before news.

No reviews
2026.01.16 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 09:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD M5
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
655
USD
1
93%
208
72%
23%
1.31
0.36
USD
11%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.