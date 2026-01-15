- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
15 (21.42%)
Loss Trades:
55 (78.57%)
Best trade:
152.25 USD
Worst trade:
-15.50 USD
Gross Profit:
596.77 USD (13 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.60 USD (16 721 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (161.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
23.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
42 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
28 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
4.55 USD
Average Profit:
39.78 USD
Average Loss:
-5.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-81.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.15 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
31.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.47 USD
Maximal:
147.47 USD (14.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.60% (147.47 USD)
By Equity:
1.32% (16.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|52
|XAGUSD
|18
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|66
|XAGUSD
|252
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.4K
|XAGUSD
|5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +152.25 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +161.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
JOURNEY OF 1000$ TO 10,000$ WITH MEDIUM RISK
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
70
21%
53%
2.14
4.55
USD
USD
15%
1:500