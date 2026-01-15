- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
2.42 USD
Worst trade:
-1.30 USD
Gross Profit:
9.52 USD (1 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.30 USD (99 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (7.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
82.41%
Max deposit load:
12.15%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
7.32
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
0.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.30 USD (0.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.96% (1.30 USD)
By Equity:
3.17% (4.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|CADCHF
|-1
|GBPAUD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|325
|EURNZD
|358
|CADCHF
|-44
|GBPAUD
|607
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.42 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.51 × 76
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.70 × 10
|
Activtrades-4
|2.25 × 2246
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.28 × 29
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.85 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|5.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|7.43 × 44
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|8.15 × 20
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|8.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|8.59 × 56
|
Headway-Real
|10.39 × 31
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|13.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|15.00 × 3
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|21.67 × 6
Pure EA monitor and multicurrency trade , stable.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
137
USD
USD
1
100%
12
91%
82%
7.32
0.69
USD
USD
3%
1:200