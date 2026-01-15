SignalsSections
Herdian Prihantono

SPM XAUUSD M1 Maxain Signal4G

Herdian Prihantono
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
641
Profit Trades:
549 (85.64%)
Loss Trades:
92 (14.35%)
Best trade:
201.50 USD
Worst trade:
-69.09 USD
Gross Profit:
1 270.75 USD (34 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.13 USD (16 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (50.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
37.83%
Max deposit load:
97.62%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
645
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.55
Long Trades:
222 (34.63%)
Short Trades:
419 (65.37%)
Profit Factor:
3.63
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-3.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-71.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.18 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
18.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
140.47 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (140.47 USD)
By Equity:
29.45% (1 498.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 641
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 921
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201.50 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.15 09:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 06:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 06:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 06:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 03:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 03:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 03:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.15 03:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 79 days
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.