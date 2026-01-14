- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.46 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
24.06 EUR (2 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (24.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.06 EUR (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.98
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.47%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
46.46
Long Trades:
30 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.67
Expected Payoff:
0.60 EUR
Average Profit:
0.60 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 EUR
Maximal:
0.48 EUR (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
3.82% (37.19 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|976
|USDJPY
|512
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.46 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 73
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 172
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.84 × 6598
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.92 × 4483
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.00 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 157
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
972
EUR
EUR
1
100%
40
100%
100%
13.67
0.60
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500