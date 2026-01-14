SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BalanceDynamic
Marwin Borpet

BalanceDynamic

Marwin Borpet
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.46 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
24.06 EUR (2 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (24.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.06 EUR (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.98
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.47%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
46.46
Long Trades:
30 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.67
Expected Payoff:
0.60 EUR
Average Profit:
0.60 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.35 EUR
Maximal:
0.48 EUR (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
3.82% (37.19 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 23
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 976
USDJPY 512
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.46 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 73
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 172
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.84 × 6598
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.92 × 4483
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.00 × 10
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
Exness-MT5Real5
1.09 × 34
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 157
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
42 more...
No reviews
2026.01.14 14:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
