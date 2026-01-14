- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
353
Profit Trades:
336 (95.18%)
Loss Trades:
17 (4.82%)
Best trade:
166.95 USD
Worst trade:
-183.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.34 USD (119 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-492.90 USD (44 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (173.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.80 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
63 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.09
Long Trades:
353 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-28.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-123.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
215.84 USD (12.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.58% (215.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sd
|353
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sd
|666
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sd
|75K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +166.95 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
