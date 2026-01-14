SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Erahandlow2
Yui Man Mok

Erahandlow2

Yui Man Mok
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 67%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
353
Profit Trades:
336 (95.18%)
Loss Trades:
17 (4.82%)
Best trade:
166.95 USD
Worst trade:
-183.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.34 USD (119 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-492.90 USD (44 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (173.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.80 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
63 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.09
Long Trades:
353 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-28.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-123.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
215.84 USD (12.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.58% (215.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sd 353
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sd 666
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sd 75K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +166.95 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.14 13:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 63 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register