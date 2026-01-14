- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
68 (86.07%)
Loss Trades:
11 (13.92%)
Best trade:
6.29 USD
Worst trade:
-5.12 USD
Gross Profit:
87.70 USD (8 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.86 USD (2 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (16.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.53 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
9.75%
Max deposit load:
43.48%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.36
Long Trades:
79 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.39
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
1.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
41.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.17 USD (7.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.67% (14.17 USD)
By Equity:
26.83% (49.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.29 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.40 × 50
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.80 × 81
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
212
USD
USD
1
100%
79
86%
10%
3.39
0.78
USD
USD
27%
1:500